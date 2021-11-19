Analysts Set Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Target Price at $44.79

Shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.79.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised their price target on Maxar Technologies from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Maxar Technologies to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on Maxar Technologies in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Maxar Technologies from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Maxar Technologies stock traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 817,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,035. Maxar Technologies has a 1 year low of $25.41 and a 1 year high of $58.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -25.81 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Maxar Technologies will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is presently -3.45%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAXR. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Maxar Technologies by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $479,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 58,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 16,576 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $877,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 53,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 8,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

