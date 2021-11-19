Analysts Set SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) PT at $74.13

Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.13.

Several research firms have commented on SLG. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. TheStreet raised shares of SL Green Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America raised shares of SL Green Realty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company.

NYSE:SLG opened at $74.65 on Tuesday. SL Green Realty has a 1-year low of $55.41 and a 1-year high of $85.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.74 and a 200 day moving average of $74.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $4.17. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 75.99% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $205.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.3033 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.08%.

In other SL Green Realty news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 3,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $215,858.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in SL Green Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the first quarter worth $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the first quarter worth $72,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. 84.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

