Analysts Set The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Price Target at $45.33

Shares of The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.67.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RMR shares. B. Riley cut their price objective on The RMR Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup started coverage on The RMR Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price objective on The RMR Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The RMR Group from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

RMR stock opened at $35.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.78. The RMR Group has a one year low of $30.50 and a one year high of $47.12.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.33. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 4.83%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The RMR Group will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. This is an increase from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.94%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of The RMR Group during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in The RMR Group during the third quarter worth about $55,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in The RMR Group by 192.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in The RMR Group by 95.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in The RMR Group by 219.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

The RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses.

