Analyzing Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) and George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF)

Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) and George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sendas Distribuidora and George Weston’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sendas Distribuidora $6.99 billion 0.49 $271.21 million N/A N/A George Weston $40.84 billion 0.41 $718.88 million $3.16 35.42

George Weston has higher revenue and earnings than Sendas Distribuidora.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.9% of Sendas Distribuidora shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of George Weston shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Sendas Distribuidora and George Weston, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sendas Distribuidora 0 0 0 0 N/A George Weston 0 1 5 0 2.83

George Weston has a consensus price target of $148.33, suggesting a potential upside of 32.54%. Given George Weston’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe George Weston is more favorable than Sendas Distribuidora.

Dividends

Sendas Distribuidora pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. George Weston pays an annual dividend of $1.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. George Weston pays out 60.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Sendas Distribuidora and George Weston’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sendas Distribuidora N/A N/A N/A George Weston 1.18% 9.15% 2.54%

Summary

George Weston beats Sendas Distribuidora on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sendas Distribuidora

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of April 22, 2021, the company operated 185 stores under the AssaÃ­ banner, as well as 10 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals. The company sells its products through brick-and-mortar stores, as well as through telesales. Sendas Distribuidora S.A. was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

About George Weston

George Weston Ltd. engages in the food processing and distribution of fresh and frozen baked goods. It operates through the following segments: Loblaw, Choice Properties, and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment stands for Loblaw Companies Ltd., which engages in the retail of food and drugs and provision of financial services. The Choice Properties segment pertains to Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust. The Weston foods segment produces baked goods. The company was founded by George Weston in 1882 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

