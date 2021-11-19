Anirudh Devgan Sells 25,000 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Stock

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) President Anirudh Devgan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $4,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Anirudh Devgan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 4th, Anirudh Devgan sold 25,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $4,475,000.00.

On Tuesday, August 24th, Anirudh Devgan sold 3,922 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.71, for a total value of $622,460.62.

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $186.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.63. The company has a market cap of $51.56 billion, a PE ratio of 75.02, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.20 and a 12-month high of $188.60.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $750.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.84 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 23.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CDNS shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.15.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

