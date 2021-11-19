AON (NYSE:AON) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of AON (NYSE:AON) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

AON has been the topic of a number of other research reports. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of AON from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $321.00 to $326.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.43.

Shares of AON traded down $4.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $294.83. 1,280,732 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,716,925. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $299.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.83 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. AON has a 12 month low of $197.86 and a 12 month high of $326.25.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. AON had a return on equity of 67.50% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AON will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AON. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in AON by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 22,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,080,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AON during the 1st quarter worth approximately $390,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in AON during the 1st quarter worth approximately $604,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in AON during the 1st quarter worth approximately $351,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in AON by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 172,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,786,000 after purchasing an additional 8,061 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

