Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Stock Holdings Lessened by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. cut its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AON by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AON by 0.4% in the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 8,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC lifted its stake in AON by 1.6% in the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AON by 2.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in AON by 1.2% during the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AON. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $321.00 to $326.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $292.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of AON from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $296.90.

NYSE:AON opened at $294.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $197.86 and a 1-year high of $326.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $299.78 and a 200 day moving average of $270.97. The company has a market capitalization of $64.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.83 and a beta of 0.88.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. AON had a return on equity of 67.50% and a net margin of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. AON’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.78%.

AON Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

