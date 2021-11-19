APA (NASDAQ:APA) Rating Increased to Sector Outperform at Scotiabank

APA (NASDAQ:APA) was upgraded by stock analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a $36.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $24.00. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 30.53% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on APA from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on APA from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Securities raised APA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on APA from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised APA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, APA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.79.

Shares of APA opened at $27.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. APA has a 52-week low of $10.89 and a 52-week high of $31.14. The company has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 4.76.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. APA had a negative return on equity of 393.47% and a net margin of 8.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that APA will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in APA by 3.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,277,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626,486 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in APA by 8.7% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 25,938,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,040,000 after buying an additional 2,074,061 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in APA by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,226,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,013,000 after buying an additional 187,265 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in APA by 43.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,946,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,293,000 after buying an additional 4,533,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in APA by 1,385.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,324,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,692,000 after buying an additional 10,562,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

