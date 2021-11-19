Apella Capital LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Apella Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,818,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,140,139,000 after purchasing an additional 12,326,682 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,953,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,005,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648,533 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,865,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $663,546,000 after acquiring an additional 35,287 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $386,828,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,703,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $383,595,000 after acquiring an additional 85,688 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $69.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.34. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $57.06 and a 12 month high of $70.70.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

