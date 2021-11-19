Apella Capital LLC Raises Holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS)

Apella Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JPUS. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Motive Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000.

NYSEARCA JPUS opened at $103.75 on Friday. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.23 and a fifty-two week high of $104.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.62.

