Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Major Shareholder Morningside Venture Investment Acquires 250,000 Shares

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

APLS opened at $43.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 5.03. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.50 and a 12-month high of $73.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.73) by ($0.55). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.79) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on APLS shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.53.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 133,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,397,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

