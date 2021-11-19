Apexium Financial LP Has $447,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XRLV)

Apexium Financial LP trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XRLV) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. Apexium Financial LP owned approximately 0.92% of Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XRLV. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $9,492,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $349,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF by 154.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF alerts:

XRLV traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 334 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,662. Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $39.85 and a twelve month high of $50.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.91.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XRLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.