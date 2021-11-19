Apexium Financial LP Invests $3.10 Million in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Apexium Financial LP bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 50,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,103,000. Public Service Enterprise Group comprises about 1.8% of Apexium Financial LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PEG. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth approximately $2,228,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 367,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,114,000 after acquiring an additional 12,012 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,361,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $142,223,000 after acquiring an additional 63,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.2% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 50,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PEG traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.66. 12,197 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,018,572. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.16. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $53.77 and a 1 year high of $65.33.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 11.77% and a negative net margin of 7.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is -154.55%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PEG shares. Vertical Research raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.11.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total transaction of $315,894.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,533 shares in the company, valued at $4,879,431.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.95, for a total value of $25,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,463 shares of company stock valued at $1,278,992 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

