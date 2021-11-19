Apexium Financial LP Purchases Shares of 3,438 The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Apexium Financial LP purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,438 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,000. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up 0.8% of Apexium Financial LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GS. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GS stock traded down $6.84 on Friday, reaching $384.53. The company had a trading volume of 50,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,758,822. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of $128.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $399.19 and a 200-day moving average of $386.88. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $222.11 and a 12 month high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.78 by $5.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 34.46%. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.68 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 13.19%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $419.29.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

