Apexium Financial LP Sells 233 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Apexium Financial LP reduced its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Element Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rollins Financial grew its position in Coca-Cola by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 37,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $556,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 144,229 shares in the company, valued at $8,026,343.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $448,851.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,170 shares of company stock valued at $4,135,496 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KO traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.05. 119,434 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,411,133. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.66. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $48.11 and a 1 year high of $57.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.35%.

KO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.44.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

