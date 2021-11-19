Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group boosted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 224,816 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 4.3% of Cypress Capital Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Apple were worth $31,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Apple in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Apple by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 585.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 805 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,859,787 shares of company stock valued at $422,399,538 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Wolfe Research raised Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Apple from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $169.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.56.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $157.87 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.59 and a twelve month high of $158.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.66%.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Read More: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.