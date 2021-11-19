Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 24.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Applied Materials updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.780-$1.920 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $1.78-$1.92 EPS.

NASDAQ AMAT traded up $2.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $158.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,763,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,224,437. Applied Materials has a 12 month low of $74.51 and a 12 month high of $159.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.98. The company has a market cap of $143.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 16.70%.

AMAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. New Street Research lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $162.38 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.83.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total value of $5,393,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total value of $672,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Applied Materials stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,453 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,052,000. Applied Materials makes up approximately 0.0% of Eagle Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

