Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.78-$1.92 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.91-$6.41 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.45 billion.Applied Materials also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.780-$1.920 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded up $2.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $158.74. The stock had a trading volume of 9,763,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,224,437. The company has a market capitalization of $143.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.41. Applied Materials has a 1-year low of $74.51 and a 1-year high of $159.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $138.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.98.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 49.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.70%.

Several research firms recently commented on AMAT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Susquehanna lowered Applied Materials from a positive rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Applied Materials from a positive rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $152.83.

In related news, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total transaction of $5,393,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total value of $672,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Applied Materials stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,498,783 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,458,640 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.60% of Applied Materials worth $783,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 76.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

