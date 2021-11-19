Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) will post ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Aptinyx’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.43) and the highest is ($0.32). Aptinyx posted earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 75%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Aptinyx will report full year earnings of ($1.17) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($1.14). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.56) to ($0.20). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Aptinyx.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on APTX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptinyx in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aptinyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aptinyx in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Aptinyx by 244.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 6,592 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Aptinyx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aptinyx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Aptinyx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Aptinyx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 52.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:APTX traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.32. The stock had a trading volume of 151,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 21.07 and a current ratio of 21.07. The company has a market cap of $157.10 million, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.32. Aptinyx has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $4.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.33 and its 200-day moving average is $2.55.

Aptinyx Company Profile

Aptinyx Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G.

