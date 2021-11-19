AQR Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 84,859 Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR)

AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 84,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $734,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the second quarter valued at approximately $275,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the second quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,631,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,400,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

NYSE:EBR opened at $5.93 on Friday. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a 12 month low of $4.69 and a 12 month high of $9.61. The firm has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.80 and its 200-day moving average is $7.61.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Profile

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA engages in the production and dissemination of electricity. It operates through the Generation and Transmission segments. The Generation segment refers to the electric power generation including hydroelectric, thermal, and nuclear power plants. The Transmission segment focuses on the transmission of electric power in Brazil.

