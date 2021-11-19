AQR Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) by 47.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 65,343 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SRNE. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 7,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. 25.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kim Janda sold 42,357 shares of Sorrento Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $339,703.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SRNE stock opened at $6.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.91. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.79 and a one year high of $17.25.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SRNE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research note on Monday.

Sorrento Therapeutics Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

