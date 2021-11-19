AQR Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) by 102.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,210 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling were worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 589.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,181,000 after acquiring an additional 31,206 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 51,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,722,000. 45.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HY stock opened at $41.29 on Friday. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.00 and a twelve month high of $102.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $694.54 million, a PE ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.22 and a 200 day moving average of $61.99.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($4.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($4.16). Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 9.41%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc engages in the manufacture of lift trucks. The firm provides an array of solutions aimed at meeting the specific materials handling needs of its customers including attachments and hydrogen fuel cell power products, telematics, automation and fleet management services, and a variety of other power options for its lift trucks.

