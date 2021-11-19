AQR Capital Management LLC Has $823,000 Holdings in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,157 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nicholas Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 18.2% during the second quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 233,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,652,000 after buying an additional 35,965 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 20.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 387,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,474,000 after purchasing an additional 64,995 shares in the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 19.7% in the second quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 83,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 13,681 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy in the second quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 4.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 782,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,982,000 after purchasing an additional 31,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LZB opened at $36.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.05. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a one year low of $31.92 and a one year high of $46.74.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $576.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. This is a boost from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is 20.98%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered La-Z-Boy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

In other news, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 64,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $2,288,825.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Otis S. Sawyer sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $632,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,260 shares of company stock worth $5,011,026 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

