AQR Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) by 31.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Herc were worth $777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new stake in Herc in the second quarter valued at $93,473,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Herc by 120.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,271,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $142,530,000 after purchasing an additional 695,606 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Herc by 279.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,696,000 after purchasing an additional 359,480 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Herc in the first quarter valued at $23,302,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Herc by 53.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 414,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,039,000 after purchasing an additional 144,052 shares during the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 78,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.23, for a total transaction of $13,792,353.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 29,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.40, for a total transaction of $5,404,784.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 196,622 shares of company stock valued at $35,259,811. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

HRI opened at $187.87 on Friday. Herc Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.25 and a twelve month high of $203.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $167.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.58. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30 and a beta of 2.83.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.04. Herc had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The firm had revenue of $550.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 20th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Herc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HRI shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Herc from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Herc from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Herc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Herc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Herc from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Herc has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.40.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

