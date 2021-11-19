AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,073 Shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shoe Carnival were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCVL. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival in the second quarter worth $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Shoe Carnival in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Shoe Carnival by 4,640.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Shoe Carnival in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Shoe Carnival in the second quarter valued at $58,000. 35.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SCVL opened at $44.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.61. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.48 and a 12-month high of $46.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.48.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.49. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 32.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.32%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SCVL. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Shoe Carnival in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Shoe Carnival from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

In other news, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total transaction of $56,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

