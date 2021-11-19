Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) CFO Francois Morin Sells 16,950 Shares

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) CFO Francois Morin sold 16,950 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $732,918.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Francois Morin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 20th, Francois Morin sold 5,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $210,200.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL opened at $41.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.10. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $31.23 and a 1 year high of $43.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 22.28% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 98.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 25.4% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ACGL shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.70.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

