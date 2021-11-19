Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $24.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Archaea Energy LLC is involved in developing renewable natural gas from high-carbon emission processes and industries by capturing recurring emissions from food waste, wastewater, agricultural waste and landfill gas. It operates and manages RNG projects throughout the entire energy life cycle and offers off-take partners. Archaea Energy LLC, formerly known as Rice Acquisition Corp., is based in CARNEGIE, Pa. “

Get Archaea Energy alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on shares of Archaea Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Archaea Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Archaea Energy in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Archaea Energy stock opened at $21.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.19. Archaea Energy has a 52-week low of $9.62 and a 52-week high of $22.01.

Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.19). As a group, research analysts forecast that Archaea Energy will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Archaea Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Archaea Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,201,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Archaea Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in Archaea Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,872,000. Finally, Cushing Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Archaea Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $355,000.

About Archaea Energy

Archaea Energy LLC is involved in developing renewable natural gas from high-carbon emission processes and industries by capturing recurring emissions from food waste, wastewater, agricultural waste and landfill gas. It operates and manages RNG projects throughout the entire energy life cycle and offers off-take partners.

See Also: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Archaea Energy (LFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Archaea Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archaea Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.