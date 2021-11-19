Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by Old Port Advisors

Old Port Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 34,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 11,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 4,220 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

In other news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 99,503 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total transaction of $6,341,326.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock traded down $0.54 on Friday, reaching $66.05. 55,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,532,680. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $48.12 and a fifty-two week high of $69.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 3.26%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.97%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADM. Stephens downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.73.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.