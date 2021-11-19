Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.19 Billion

Equities analysts expect Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) to announce $2.19 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Arconic’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.25 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.13 billion. Arconic posted sales of $1.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Arconic will report full-year sales of $7.49 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $8.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.76 billion to $9.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Arconic.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.37). Arconic had a positive return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 6.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ARNC shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Arconic in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Arconic in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Arconic from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Arconic from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arconic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Arconic by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,197,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $605,475,000 after buying an additional 710,024 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Arconic by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,612,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $378,033,000 after buying an additional 2,276,277 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Arconic by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,820,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $207,326,000 after buying an additional 20,085 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Arconic by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,212,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,770,000 after buying an additional 153,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arconic by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,904,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,052,000 after buying an additional 148,623 shares during the last quarter. 94.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ARNC opened at $31.53 on Friday. Arconic has a 1-year low of $21.80 and a 1-year high of $38.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.53 and a 200-day moving average of $33.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 2.49.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

