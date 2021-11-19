Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc decreased its position in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,094 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Arcus Biosciences were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RCUS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 3.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 344,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,462,000 after acquiring an additional 11,288 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $1,767,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 269.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 174,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,902,000 after acquiring an additional 127,334 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 14.7% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 104,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 13,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 0.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. 58.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on RCUS. Mizuho increased their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays raised their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $68.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Arcus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

Arcus Biosciences stock opened at $43.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.96 and its 200-day moving average is $30.59. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 0.94. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.36 and a 12 month high of $43.97.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.02. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 48.12% and a negative net margin of 735.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 30,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total value of $1,077,704.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.