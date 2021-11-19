Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Stock Holdings Lifted by EWG Elevate Inc.

EWG Elevate Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 466,109 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,734 shares during the period. Ares Capital accounts for about 3.9% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $9,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ARCC. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Ares Capital by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 198,110 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 12,565 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 867,741 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,235,000 after purchasing an additional 213,811 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,093,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Ares Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 29.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ares Capital stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.62. 35,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,084,471. Ares Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $16.05 and a 1 year high of $21.74. The company has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Ares Capital had a net margin of 90.29% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.95%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 45.81%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ARCC shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.22.

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

