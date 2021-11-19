ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) by 33.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,099 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,492 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $1,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000.

Shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF stock opened at $50.67 on Friday. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $43.68 and a twelve month high of $64.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.61.

