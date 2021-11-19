Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $159.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Arkema SA is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of vinyl products, industrial chemicals, and performance products. Vinyl products include chlorine or caustic soda, pipes and profiles, PVC, and vinyl compounds. Industrial chemicals include emulsion systems, fluorochemicals, hydrogen peroxide, PMMA and methacrylics, specialty acrylic polymers and thiochemicals. Performance products include functional additives, specialty chemicals and technical polymers. The Company’s products can be used for various purposes including air conditioning or refrigeration; chemical processing, coating, construction; packaging; automotive & transportation. Its products, also find their application in adhesives and sealants, agriculture & agrochemicals, consumer goods, electronics, foams, solvents and aerosols market, health, hygiene & beauty, oil & gas, energy, pharmaceuticals, pulp & paper, rubber market, sports & leisure, etc. Arkema SA is headquartered in France. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Arkema in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Arkema in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Arkema in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Arkema in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Arkema in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $142.86.

ARKAY stock opened at $141.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Arkema has a twelve month low of $105.70 and a twelve month high of $141.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $134.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.52. The stock has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.44.

Arkema SA engages in manufacturing and supply of chemical products. It operates through followings segments: High Performance Materials, Industrials Specialties, and Coating Solutions. The High Performance Materials segment includes the Technical Polymers, Filtration and Adsorption and Organic Peroxides business units and provides solutions with high value added, used in varied sectors such as transportation, oil extraction, renewable energies, consumer goods, electronics, construction, coatings, and water treatment.

