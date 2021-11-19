Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $36.10

Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $36.10 and traded as high as $36.75. Arrow Financial shares last traded at $36.16, with a volume of 16,583 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arrow Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.11. The company has a market cap of $588.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Arrow Financial had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 14.98%. Analysts anticipate that Arrow Financial Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.11%.

In related news, Director Raymond F. O’conor sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total transaction of $29,256.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrow Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 5.3% during the third quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 1,488,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,132,000 after acquiring an additional 74,786 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,124,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,635,000 after acquiring an additional 11,997 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 2.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 681,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,413,000 after acquiring an additional 16,744 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 10.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 350,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,587,000 after acquiring an additional 33,184 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 5.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 345,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,875,000 after acquiring an additional 16,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.54% of the company’s stock.

About Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW)

Arrow Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and insurance services through its subsidiaries, Glens Falls National and Saratoga National. It offers deposit accounts, lending activitiess, insurance products, and loans. The company was founded on March 21, 1983 and is headquartered in Glens Falls, NY.

