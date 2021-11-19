Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $205.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Evercore ISI raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to a buy rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $165.89.

Shares of AJG stock opened at $160.26 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $33.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.67. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $112.92 and a one year high of $168.50.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.56%.

In other news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $688,916.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 11,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total value of $1,937,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $306,401,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,763,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,328,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,944 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,361,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,311,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,328 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 9,671.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 936,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,279,000 after purchasing an additional 927,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,096,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $714,005,000 after purchasing an additional 791,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

