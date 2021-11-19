Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) rose 5.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $83.38 and last traded at $83.38. Approximately 12,937 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 434,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.12.

ARVN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Arvinas from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Arvinas from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Arvinas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.11.

Get Arvinas alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.44 and its 200-day moving average is $82.68. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of -22.12 and a beta of 1.91.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($3.07). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 27.02% and a negative net margin of 794.97%. The firm had revenue of $9.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.79) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arvinas news, Director Liam Ratcliffe sold 21,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total transaction of $1,806,373.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy M. Shannon sold 1,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total transaction of $140,727.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 435,266 shares of company stock valued at $38,287,621 in the last quarter. 6.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,982,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733,073 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,671,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,848 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,275,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,178,000 after acquiring an additional 165,086 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,479,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,942,000 after acquiring an additional 93,314 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,237,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,281,000 after acquiring an additional 165,900 shares during the period. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.