Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 63.0% from the October 14th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AINC traded down $1.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.99. 24,853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,129. Ashford has a 1-year low of $4.94 and a 1-year high of $28.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 2.63.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AINC. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ashford during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ashford during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ashford by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Ashford by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 104,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 41,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Ashford by 122.0% in the 3rd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 111,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 61,341 shares in the last quarter. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on AINC. B. Riley lifted their price target on Ashford from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ashford from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Ashford, Inc engages in the provision of asset management, advisory services and other products and services primarily to clients in the hospitality industry. The firm operates through following business segments: REIT Advisory, Remington, Premier, JSAV, OpenKey, and Corporate & Other. The REIT Advisory segment provides asset management and advisory services to other entities.

