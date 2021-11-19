Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) Given New $126.00 Price Target at Argus

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Argus from $99.00 to $126.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Argus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.50% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ASH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ashland Global to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.30.

Ashland Global stock opened at $106.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70 and a beta of 1.26. Ashland Global has a fifty-two week low of $73.18 and a fifty-two week high of $108.50.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). Ashland Global had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 8.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ashland Global will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 1,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.30, for a total value of $104,107.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,907,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $516,925,000 after purchasing an additional 127,752 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ashland Global by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,631,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $412,729,000 after buying an additional 79,149 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Ashland Global by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,798,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $338,509,000 after buying an additional 330,946 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ashland Global by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,892,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $253,113,000 after buying an additional 19,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ashland Global by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 2,468,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $219,960,000 after buying an additional 267,424 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Specialties; Industrial Specialties; and Other.

