Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Research Coverage Started at Loop Capital

Equities researchers at Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AZPN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $156.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.86.

NASDAQ AZPN traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $152.06. 179,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,729. The company has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.35. Aspen Technology has a 12-month low of $122.29 and a 12-month high of $169.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $144.13 and a 200 day moving average of $140.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.12. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 44.70% and a return on equity of 47.03%. The company had revenue of $136.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.23 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aspen Technology will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZPN. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Aspen Technology by 27.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Aspen Technology by 2.1% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Aspen Technology by 0.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Aspen Technology by 2.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in Aspen Technology by 0.5% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 21,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

