Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) PT Lowered to GBX 2,470 at Berenberg Bank

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) had its price target cut by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,650 ($34.62) to GBX 2,470 ($32.27) in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.32% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ABF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 2,200 ($28.74) to GBX 2,300 ($30.05) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) target price on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,592.50 ($33.87).

Get Associated British Foods alerts:

Shares of LON ABF opened at GBX 1,940 ($25.35) on Wednesday. Associated British Foods has a 52-week low of GBX 1,719 ($22.46) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,796.19 ($36.53). The firm has a market capitalization of £15.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,896.04 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,092.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.86, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

Recommended Story: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Associated British Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated British Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.