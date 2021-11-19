Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML) Given Hold Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML) in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price target on the stock.

AML has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) target price on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 1,430 ($18.68) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,300 ($30.05).

LON:AML opened at GBX 1,587.50 ($20.74) on Thursday. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a 52 week low of GBX 1,360 ($17.77) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,295.50 ($29.99). The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,778.17 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,892.17. The stock has a market cap of £1.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.89.

In other news, insider Amedeo Felisa acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,667 ($21.78) per share, for a total transaction of £16,670 ($21,779.46). Also, insider Michael de Picciotto acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,744 ($22.79) per share, for a total transaction of £1,744,000 ($2,278,547.16).

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brand names worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; servicing and restoration of vehicles; and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

