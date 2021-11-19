Aston Martin Lagonda Global (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) rose 1.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.82 and last traded at $22.74. Approximately 17,823 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 23,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.43.

ARGGY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.21.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings Plc engages in designing, engineering and manufacturing luxury cars. Its current line-up comprises three core models of the new generation of products: one grand tourer (“”GT””) (DB11), one sports car (Vantage), and one super GT (DBS Superleggera). The company also produces one four-door, four-seat sports coupe (Rapide S), Aston Martin Vulcan and Vanquish Zagato models.

