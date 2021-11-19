AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.525-$2.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.270. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, September 17th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $124.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $56.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $175.70 billion, a PE ratio of 88.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.46. AstraZeneca has a 12-month low of $46.48 and a 12-month high of $64.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $9.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that AstraZeneca will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AstraZeneca stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 138,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,581,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.09% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

