Atalaya Mining (TSE:AYM) Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of Atalaya Mining Plc (TSE:AYM) traded down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$6.70 and last traded at C$6.71. 5,155 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 4,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.80.

The company has a market cap of C$927.40 million and a PE ratio of 7.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.55, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$6.13 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.78.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.502 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Atalaya Mining’s payout ratio is currently 52.41%.

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company holds interest in the Proyecto Riotinto project, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

