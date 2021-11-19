ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) Short Interest Update

ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 505,200 shares, an increase of 107.4% from the October 14th total of 243,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 140.3 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded ATCO from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$48.00 to C$48.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.93.

Shares of OTCMKTS ACLLF opened at $33.93 on Friday. ATCO has a fifty-two week low of $28.04 and a fifty-two week high of $37.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.37.

ATCO Ltd. engages in the structures and logistics, utilities and ports & transportation logistics business. It operates through the following segments: Structures & Logistics, Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, Neltume Ports and Corporate & Other. The Structures & Logistics segment provides workforce housing, innovative modular facilities, construction, site support services, and logistics and operations management.

