ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Upgraded at CSFB

CSFB upgraded shares of ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$48.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$47.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ACO.X. CIBC upped their price target on shares of ATCO to C$50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of ATCO from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of ATCO from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of ATCO from C$48.00 to C$48.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of ATCO to a buy rating and set a C$47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ATCO presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$47.72.

ACO.X stock opened at C$42.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.31. ATCO has a 52-week low of C$35.68 and a 52-week high of C$46.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$41.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$42.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99.

In other news, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$41.35 per share, with a total value of C$165,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 26,338,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,089,110,868.60.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

