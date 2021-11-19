Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing antiviral therapeutics to improve the lives of patients suffering from life-threatening viral infections. Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in BOSTON. “

AVIR has been the topic of several other reports. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $61.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Atea Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

Shares of NASDAQ AVIR traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,242,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,983,860. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $8.04 and a one year high of $94.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.66.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.29). Atea Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 4.27%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.74) earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 169.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. 74.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

