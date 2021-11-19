Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aterian Inc. is a technology-enabled consumer products platform which builds, acquires and partners with e-commerce brands by harnessing proprietary software and an agile supply chain to create selling consumer products. Aterian Inc., formerly known as Mohawk Group Holdings Inc., is based in NEW YORK. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Aterian in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Aterian from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Aterian from $5.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on Aterian from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.17.

ATER stock opened at $5.62 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Aterian has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $48.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.73.

In related news, major shareholder 9830 Macarthur, Llc sold 68,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $489,102.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 259,406 shares of company stock valued at $1,876,563 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATER. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aterian during the second quarter worth $5,213,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aterian during the second quarter worth $2,824,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aterian during the second quarter worth $1,463,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aterian during the second quarter worth $4,053,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aterian in the second quarter worth $3,980,000. 30.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aterian

Aterian, Inc is a technology enabled consumer products company. The company’s brands include hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. Its product categories include home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. The company was founded by Yaniv Sarig Zion in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

