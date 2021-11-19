Atico Mining (CVE:ATY) Given New C$1.00 Price Target at Laurentian

Atico Mining (CVE:ATY) had its target price cut by Laurentian from C$1.20 to C$1.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Shares of ATY stock opened at C$0.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of C$59.52 million and a PE ratio of 5.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.54 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.59. Atico Mining has a one year low of C$0.43 and a one year high of C$0.78.
About Atico Mining
