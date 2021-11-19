Atico Mining (CVE:ATY) Given New C$1.00 Price Target at Laurentian

Atico Mining (CVE:ATY) had its target price cut by Laurentian from C$1.20 to C$1.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Shares of ATY stock opened at C$0.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of C$59.52 million and a PE ratio of 5.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.54 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.59. Atico Mining has a one year low of C$0.43 and a one year high of C$0.78.

Get Atico Mining alerts:

About Atico Mining

Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its principal project is the El Roble mine, which covers an area of 6,355 hectares located in Department of Choco, Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Atico Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atico Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.