Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.200-$10.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.290. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Atkore also updated its FY22 guidance to $9.20-10.00 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ATKR. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Atkore from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Atkore from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Atkore from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of ATKR stock opened at $111.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.35. Atkore has a 12 month low of $33.20 and a 12 month high of $113.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.55. Atkore had a return on equity of 85.22% and a net margin of 17.71%. The firm had revenue of $923.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 54,882 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.13, for a total value of $4,891,632.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Atkore stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 3,104.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 300,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290,871 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.65% of Atkore worth $21,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

About Atkore

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical Raceway; and Mechanical Products and Solutions (MP&S) segments. The Electrical Raceway segment manufactures products that deploy, isolate, and protect a structure’s electrical circuitry from the power source to the final outlet.

